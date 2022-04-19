Advertisement

Silver State Sights – Carson Canyon Rail Bike Tours

Carson Canyon Rail Bike tours run May - Oct.
Carson Canyon Rail Bike tours run May - Oct.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an historic place to get some exercise.

“You get to be on the track on the outside but also doing the physical aspect of riding the bikes on the trails,” said Tina Klapec of Freedom Rail.

The V&T railroad is known for showing riders parts of Nevada’s mining history, and several years ago started letting them pedal down the tracks as well.

“The horses when they’re out you get to see that,” Klapec mentioned. “And you get to see back in the 1800s what they had to deal with in regard to the mining.”

Located at the Eastgate Depot just off U.S. 50 in Carson City, the rail bikes recently got a visit from Nevada’s second in command.

“Our efforts this week are really to promote Nevada and all its great activities,” said Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, who is the chair of the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

If you want to book a tour they start at the beginning of May and run until the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County
Chicken from Butcher Boy Meat Market.
‘Bird flu’ heading west, increasing price of poultry and eggs
Mask Mandate Dropped
Justice Dept. to appeal mask ruling if CDC says mandate is still needed
Clemson Drive Fire