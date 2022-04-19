Silver State Sights – Carson Canyon Rail Bike Tours

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an historic place to get some exercise.

“You get to be on the track on the outside but also doing the physical aspect of riding the bikes on the trails,” said Tina Klapec of Freedom Rail.

The V&T railroad is known for showing riders parts of Nevada’s mining history, and several years ago started letting them pedal down the tracks as well.

“The horses when they’re out you get to see that,” Klapec mentioned. “And you get to see back in the 1800s what they had to deal with in regard to the mining.”

Located at the Eastgate Depot just off U.S. 50 in Carson City, the rail bikes recently got a visit from Nevada’s second in command.

“Our efforts this week are really to promote Nevada and all its great activities,” said Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, who is the chair of the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

If you want to book a tour they start at the beginning of May and run until the end of October.

