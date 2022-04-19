Prescription Drug Take Back Event happening April 30

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can get rid of unwanted prescription drugs through the Prescription Drug Take Back Event.

Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) along with local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and several community partners are hosting the semiannual Prescription Drug Round Up.

It’s happening Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Washoe County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 128 people die each day from overdoses involving prescription and illicit opioids. The Prescription Drug Round Up was created to encourage residents to remove old medications from their homes to eliminate the potential for abuse or dependence by those who have access to unlocked medicine cabinets such as young children and teenagers.

Also, when medication is put down drains, it can pollute our water and unintentionally expose the community and wildlife to the chemicals in those medications.

Residents can turn in unused and expired prescription medications to any one of seven Washoe County locations with no questions asked:

• Raley’s - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno

• Raley’s – 1630 Robb Drive, Reno

• Reno Elks Lodge – 597 Kumle Lane, Reno

• Smith’s – 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno

• Smith’s – 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

• Smith’s – 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks

• Reno-Sparks Indian Colony – 405 Golden Lane, Reno

Residents outside of Washoe County who’d like to dispose of their prescription drugs can visit www.dea.gov to find a collection site near them.

For more information visit www.jtnn.org.

