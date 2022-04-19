One person injured in Sparks house fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department was called to a house fire at 330 7th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials say one of the residents had minor injuries. REMSA checked out this person but released them at the scene.

KOLO 8 News photojournalist Dan Pyke talked with Sparks Battalion Chief, Derek Keller.

He says initial reports indicate the flames started in the kitchen and may have come from an unattended cooking fire.

Fire crews contained the blaze to the kitchen and a portion of the living room, but the entire home has heavy smoke damage.

Three people were inside when the fire started.

The Red Cross responded to the fire to help the three displaced people find a place to stay Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.