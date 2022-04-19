Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the next week, we can expect to see two systems. The first will come Monday night into Tuesday and bring winds and possible precipitation to our area. Winds of up to 35 miles per hour are expected in Northern Nevada with four to twelve inches of snow expected along Donner Summit. Four to seven inches are expected over Echo Summit along U.S. 50. The next storm is expected Wednesday night into Friday. It’s expected to be colder and will bring more precipitation than the first system.

