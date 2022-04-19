Meet the five finalists in the WCSD Superintendent search

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five finalists are in town for a three-day meet and greet to become the next Washoe County School Superintendent. Wooster High School will be hosting the public forum Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone in our community is encouraged to attend. The event will give the five candidates a sense of our community and what it would be like to live here.

The candidates will be asked questions submitted by community members and focus groups of employees, students, and families.

The school district says the goal of this is to provide data points regarding each candidate. On Tuesday, all candidates will rotate between rooms. Those who attend will still be able to submit a question if they missed the opportunity to do so online.

Emily Ellison, Chief of Human Resources for WCSD explained the impact of this public meet and greet.

“This is a great opportunity for our employees and families and for community members and other stakeholders in this really important decision to get some facetime with the candidates and have the opportunity to ask some questions of the candidates,” Ellison said.

The Board of Trustees will be selecting the candidate that would best serve the Washoe County School District next week.

A link to the forum will be available to view Wednesday. Click here to watch.

