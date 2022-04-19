KOLO Cooks: Use your leftover Easter ham to make Chef Jonathan Chapin’s root beer glazed ham wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mothers have a way of making enough food to feed an army every holiday, even if it’s just a small family gathering. So inevitably, even after everyone has eaten their fill, there is always more Easter ham than you know what to do with. But don’t throw out the leftovers! Reno Recipes Chef Jonathan Chapin and his assistant, Rowan Collins, was back in the KOLO Cooks kitchen this week to share a delicious, easy recipe that’ll use that ham right up!

Ingredients:

2 cups ham (diced to preference)

1/2 onion (diced)

1/4 pepperoncini

1/4 black olive

1/4 mushrooms

1/4 cup root beer

2 pats butter

Olive oil

Soft taco tortillas

Cream cheese

Spicy mustard

Lettuce

Directions:

In a pan, cook onions and mushrooms in butter and oil. Add ham, pepperoncini and olives. When ingredients are hot, add root beer. Cook down to glaze. Spread cream cheese over half the tortilla, add spicy mustard. Put all ingredients in a tortilla. Roll, cut and enjoy a fun twist to your Easter ham leftovers!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

