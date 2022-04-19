Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Use your leftover Easter ham to make Chef Jonathan Chapin’s root beer glazed ham wraps

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mothers have a way of making enough food to feed an army every holiday, even if it’s just a small family gathering. So inevitably, even after everyone has eaten their fill, there is always more Easter ham than you know what to do with. But don’t throw out the leftovers! Reno Recipes Chef Jonathan Chapin and his assistant, Rowan Collins, was back in the KOLO Cooks kitchen this week to share a delicious, easy recipe that’ll use that ham right up!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups ham (diced to preference)
  • 1/2 onion (diced)
  • 1/4 pepperoncini
  • 1/4 black olive
  • 1/4 mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup root beer
  • 2 pats butter
  • Olive oil
  • Soft taco tortillas
  • Cream cheese
  • Spicy mustard
  • Lettuce

Directions:

  1. In a pan, cook onions and mushrooms in butter and oil.
  2. Add ham, pepperoncini and olives.
  3. When ingredients are hot, add root beer.
  4. Cook down to glaze.
  5. Spread cream cheese over half the tortilla, add spicy mustard.
  6. Put all ingredients in a tortilla.
  7. Roll, cut and enjoy a fun twist to your Easter ham leftovers!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County