Justice Dept. to appeal mask ruling if CDC says mandate is still needed

Mask Mandate Dropped
Mask Mandate Dropped(MGN, Sean Blundy / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

A Florida judge on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

