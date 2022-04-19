Woman in critical condition following house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department released new details following a house fire near Wooster High School.

It happened Monday, April 18, 2022 around 10:45 p.m. at 1570 Clemson Drive.

Fire investigators determined the fire likely started at the exterior wall from an engine block heater and spread to the house through juniper brush that was up against the house.

Firefighters rescued two adults. Both were taken to Renown. A woman is in critical condition, and a male has moderate to severe injuries, the fire department said.

The Reno Fire Department warns against planting shrubs too close to your home, especially ones that are dry and have dead needles that can easily ignite and burn. The Reno Fire Department recommends spacing smaller evergreen shrubs at least 10 feet from your exterior wall and larger evergreen trees 30 feet from your exterior wall.

A fire started in the area of Clemson Road and Duke Way near Wooster High School Monday night. (Dan Pyke | KOLO)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.