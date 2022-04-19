‘Bird flu’ heading west, increasing price of poultry and eggs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ‘bird flu’ is spreading rapidly across the U.S. and the Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed that it’s headed toward Nevada.

Over 25 states have confirmed cases of the virus, as far west as Montana and Colorado.

“The bird flu is an influenza virus that can affect different types of birds and when I say that, I mean water fowl, poultry, game birds, along with pet birds,” said Dr. Keith Forbes, Nevada Department of Agriculture Veterinary Diagnostician.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service tracks these outbreaks and is increasing biosecurity measures.

While Forbes says the bird flu is low-risk for humans, there are some ways you can ensure your food is not contaminated.

“If you are consuming products such as eggs and meat, you always want to make sure that you get the temperature to 165 degrees Fahrenheit,” Forbes said.

“At that temperature, it can kill the virus.”

This deadly disease is causing the price of eggs and poultry to inflate. But local meat market Butcher Boy, says they haven’t felt the increase yet.

“We haven’t felt it yet, 99% of our poultry comes from California,” explained Ken Jolly, owner of Butcher Boy Meat Market.

Jolly says there’s a good supply of poultry in California where farmers are taking precautions.

“Hopefully it doesn’t get into California. California has a lot of restrictions to keep away from things like that, so hopefully it works,” Jolly said.

Jolly said that just like during the pandemic, Butcher Boy will try to keep their prices down.

“I try to absorb a little bit of it without increasing my prices but there comes a day when I have to,” he said.

If the bird flu does make it’s way to California, Jolly suggests turning to beef and pork. Those prices are stabilized since the pandemic.

“Beef and pork are staying the same price so if poultry does go up, I’m sure people will move a little bit to that,” Jolly said.

