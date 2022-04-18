Advertisement

Whats trending Easter 2022 popular Easter basket goodies

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local toy store Toys N More is a one stop shop for Easter goodies. “Theres all kinds of fun things to add to the Easter basket, a lot of the items that we have that have been popular have been small basket items that are in the shape of bunnies,” said John Forgie

“What I’m seeing, a big part of what they’re buying are kind of small fidget and puzzles, and we’re having people come in and buy candy and chocolates for a basket to build,” said Forgie.

Shoppers came in coming in looking for pre-made baskets or cool gadgets that are fun and stimulating for kids of all ages.

Toys N More is located at 4809 Kietzke Ln Suite C, Reno, NV 89509.

