Waste Management to offer Free Dump Days

(WJHG/WECP)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, Waste Management is providing Northern Nevada locals a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely and properly, at no cost. In an effort to prevent illegal dumping, the agency is offering Free Dump Days at the Lockwood Landfill for residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County. This increases the number of available weekend days from three to four. Free Dump Days will start on April 22 and continue through May 1. Drop off hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

“We wanted to open up our landfill in order to mitigate the illegal dumping of larger bulky items like appliances and furniture pieces,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada PSS Manager. “The first step to a sustainable future is ensuring waste is contained to the areas they are meant to be, and we cannot wait to see our community take advantage of this opportunity.”

Acceptable items for disposal include household appliances like hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers. Bulky waste like sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs will also be accepted. Tires are accepted and limited to four per residential household.

Unacceptable items for Free Dump Days are as follows:

  • Appliances Containing Coolant, Electronics (televisions), Construction Related Materials (concrete, wood, stucco, brick), Dirt, Other Construction Related Materials, Cathode Ray Tubes (RCRT), Liquids, Toxic or Hazardous Materials, Engines, Transmissions

