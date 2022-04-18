Washoe County looks to get healthier food into local convenience stores

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The county is making a push to get more healthy food in the hands of people in underserved communities.

“We want to get the message out to surrounding communities to let them know that they are now offering these healthy items for purchase,” said Amanda Santos of the Washoe County Health District.

The Vassar Market is in an area of Reno where finding healthy food within walking distance is not always an easy task, especially after a nearby Sak n Save shut down a few years ago, and small corner stores have not been places where heathy food can be found.

“I want to see them to come in here and buy some healthier stuff and then cook at home,” said Vassar Market manager Hacib Hossain.

That is why Hossain recently joined the Grab Heathy Initiative, an effort by Washoe County to find small stores in neighborhoods with a lot of people in them, and help them stock healthier options.

And while you still won’t find produce in these corner stores, they are at least taking steps in the right direction with canned and frozen vegetables and meats now being available.

So far the 7-Eleven on Sutro & Oddie, Reno Food & Discount Liquor on Sixth street, and the Vassar Market are on board with the program, and others interested are encouraged to reach out to the health district.

Store owners/managers interested in participating in the Healthy Corner Store project, can contact Amanda Santos at 775-328-2474, email arsantos@washoecounty.gov, or visit https://www.washoecounty.gov/health/programs-and-services/cchs/chronic-disease-prevention/Community-tools/HCS.php.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.