Thousands of Nevadans may soon find relief from “The Family Glitch”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These days many employers offer health care coverage as it’s a benefit to working for the company.

While one family member may have health insurance, a wife, husband, or child could be one of the 5,000,000 Americans who does not. That’s because adding a family member to the employer sponsored plan is just too costly.

It’s called “The Family Glitch.” Around since the Affordable Care Act became law, Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says it was an oversight that impacted many Nevada families.

“If a mother with two children who is employed wanted to get insurance for herself and her family, what was required under the Affordable Care Act was, she can get employer-based insurance,” says Senator Cortez-Masto. “It would be capped at 10% of the income she makes. So that she wouldn’t spend more than 10% of her income to cover that insurance. But when she wanted to cover her family, her two children, it was not capped at 10%,” says the senator.

President Biden hopes with the stroke of his pen, “The Family Glitch” will go away.

On April 4th he signed a rules change to the ACA. It must now go before the IRS for public comment.

But if approved, it means spouses and children can come to Nevada’s insurance marketplace “Health Link” and find affordable health insurance through federal subsidies--regardless of if another family member has employer-based health insurance or not.

“The exchange will work with our vendor to make that fix happen in our enrollment and eligibility system,” says Ryan High, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “So, when consumers come to shop November 1st, they will be able to take advantage of the subsidies because this will be fixed,” says High.

High says we won’t know if “The Family Glitch” will be removed from the ACA until mid-summer.

While “The Family Glitch” has not been resolved yet, Health Link wants to remind Nevadans, if a life qualifying event happens like a death, a divorce, a wedding, or an adoption, consumers can take advantage of special enrollment and either signup for or alter their current health insurance obtained on the exchange.

