Special hours today at The Discovery Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District students have the day off. After Easter Sunday, entertaining the kids in a fun way is possible! The Discovery Museum has special hours on this professional development day.

The Discovery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. There are eleven permanent exhibits and new ones coming in the next couple of months. The hands-on experience Discovery offers is fun for all ages.

Kids can learn about astronomy, human anatomy, green energy, Nevada history, and innovation and invention.

Patrick Turner with The Discovery shared what people can experience when visiting the museum,

“There’s a phenomenon we like to call ‘Discovery paralysis’- that’s when people come around the corner to the main part of the museum and there just awe-struck by the size and the level of hands-on experiences that are here and I love that because kids’ eyes just light up, " Turner said.

The next exhibition coming to The Discovery is called Energy/Energía and will be open this May.

If you’re not able to make it to the museum today, they do offer science-based learning resources online.

