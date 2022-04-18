Advertisement

Sparks Police investigating possible casino stabbing

Sparks Police investigate a possible stabbing at Sierra Sid's Casino that happened just after...
Sparks Police investigate a possible stabbing at Sierra Sid's Casino that happened just after 3:45 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a possible stabbing at Sierra Sid’s Casino in Sparks. Police, fire, and REMSA were called to the scene at 3:45 a.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing.

Sgt. Pagni with Sparks Police says all the suspects involved fled the scene before investigators arrived and police are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.

He says there is no threat to the public and is investigating the incident as an isolated event, possibly stemming from a physical altercation. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide more information as it become available.

