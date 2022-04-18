RTC offering free rides to Earth Day event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will provide free transportation to and from the Reno Earth Day event at Idlewild Park on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. RTC Transit Route 16 Special will drop off and pick up Earth Day attendees at the 4th Street Station in downtown Reno, or the courthouse parking lot, located at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street. Buses will take them to and from Idlewild Park every 15 minutes.

By offering this service, RTC aims to provide a convenient alternative to reduce traffic and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into our environment.

“Sustainability is one of RTC’s guiding principles and increasing ridership on our public transportation system supports this initiative,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Taking public transportation instead of driving a car helps the earth and improves our region’s air quality.”

Free service will be available on Route 16 Special to and from the Earth Day event only. Passengers getting on at other stops along Route 16 will pay the regular fare.

