Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested

CHURCHILL, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted in connection with a missing girl is now in custody in Churchill County. According to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a trooper ran a records check on a silver Toyota sedan after spotting it parked at the Trinity Rest Area off of US-95 on Saturday. Nevada State Police dispatch was able to confirm that there was a missing juvenile associated with the vehicle.

Troopers took the male driver into custody, who was identified as Santos Galdino Flores Ramon, on a felony warrant out of Sonoma County, California. The female passenger, who troopers say matched the description of the missing juvenile from Crescent City, was able to receive help from Child Protective Services.

