Advertisement

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:09 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s official. Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza is coming back.

After months of rumors about the item’s potential return, Taco Bell has confirmed it will return to the menu in mid-May.

Mexican Pizza fans turned to the internet with petitions and performances to voice their dismay when Taco Bell pulled the item from the menu in 2020.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “…Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Singer Doja Cat, a longtime fan of the menu item and so-called “voice of the Taco Bell people,” was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend, when she dropped the mic with the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return May 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

Latest News

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
Heavy police activity in Stead prompts road closure
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east