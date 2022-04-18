Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - APRIL 19 UPDATE: The search for a missing Fernley man ended tragically on Tuesday. Alan Corridori, 63, was found dead just outside Lyon County according to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was found in a remote, mountainous area about 3 miles into Storey County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier today that the Silver Alert is no longer active.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Corridori’s death. No other details are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Fernley man.

LCSO activated a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Alan Corridori on Monday.

Deputies say he is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Corridori was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a grey or blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

He reportedly told family members that he was headed to bed around 9:30 p.m. on April 16 and has not been seen since. According to LCSO, Corridori usually wears glasses, but he did not take them with him. He also does not have his vehicle, phone or wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County dispatch at 775-463-6620 or Detective Messman at 775-463-6600, extension 5034.

