Advertisement

Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on April 16, 2022.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - APRIL 19 UPDATE: The search for a missing Fernley man ended tragically on Tuesday. Alan Corridori, 63, was found dead just outside Lyon County according to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was found in a remote, mountainous area about 3 miles into Storey County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier today that the Silver Alert is no longer active.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Corridori’s death. No other details are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Fernley man.

LCSO activated a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Alan Corridori on Monday.

Deputies say he is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Corridori was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a grey or blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

He reportedly told family members that he was headed to bed around 9:30 p.m. on April 16 and has not been seen since. According to LCSO, Corridori usually wears glasses, but he did not take them with him. He also does not have his vehicle, phone or wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County dispatch at 775-463-6620 or Detective Messman at 775-463-6600, extension 5034.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Chicken from Butcher Boy Meat Market.
‘Bird flu’ heading west, increasing price of poultry and eggs
Mask Mandate Dropped
Justice Dept. to appeal mask ruling if CDC says mandate is still needed
Clemson Drive Fire