Local man provides disaster relief in Ukraine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eric Haddox works with Samaritan’s Purse, an international humanitarian relief organization.

He’s part of the disaster assistance relief team and was deployed to Ukraine for four weeks in March.

Haddox used his engineering background to help set up an emergency field hospital.

“WASH which stands for water sanitation and hygiene. So typically, on these responses I’ll go as a WASH engineer providing potable water,” Haddox explained.

He didn’t get much time to decide when Samaritan’s Purse called, saying it was time to fly across the globe.

“I had some time to prep like a few days and then when he got the call there was no question,” his wife Heather Haddox said.

“I just said ‘Oh yeah, you have to go’.”

Haddox crossed the border from Poland, watching a heart-breaking scene as a father kissed his wife and his children goodbye.

“He hugged them goodbye, they all cried, and two soldiers escorted him back into Ukraine while his family went into Poland,” he said.

The month long journey took him through Ukrainian neighborhoods. He said many looked similar to Northern Nevada but the main difference was homemade trenches and barricades dotting the streets.

“The neighborhood itself would have these makeshift bunkers and what not, made out of reinforced concrete or sandbags or whatever they could find. And then, put a Ukrainian flag at the top,” Haddox said.

He also noticed that many people outside of the conflict zones are trying to live a normal life. But in the back of their mind lives the possibility that danger is around the corner.

“There was a gentleman who was dressed in Calvin Klein and Armani and he took off his coat and his shirt and he was covered in burns from his building being shelled,” he said.

Haddox and his wife say it’s their faith that pushes them to help others.

“Regardless of where the need is, whether it’s the Bahamas or Haiti or New York in COVID, or in the Ukraine or across the street, it’s about denying yourself, taking up your cross and following Jesus and loving people, showing kindness,” Haddox said.

It’s also about teaching their six kids to do the right thing.

“Even when their friends or people in their lives would question it, like ‘Your dad is crazy, why did he go over there?’ Because they need help so why wouldn’t he go,” said Heather.

“It’s hard for my kids when I’m gone but part of that is also training to say, know what’s right, don’t be afraid, help people, love,” Eric added.

While you can donate money to many great organizations working in Ukraine, Haddox says they’re also looking for people to donate time and skills.

“Maybe it is that you can only give money but maybe not. Maybe you can take a week or two out of your busy schedule now and again and it makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

