Don’t be a ‘chicken’! Support Special Olympics Nevada by jumping into Lake Tahoe for the annual Polar Plunge

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, April 23, the community is invited to join Special Olympics Nevada at the annual Polar Plunge in South Lake Tahoe. This year’s event will be in full-swing after smaller, alternate plunges during the pandemic. Greater Nevada Credit Union has been the title sponsor of this event for the last 15 years.

Mike Dietrich from GNCU and Brianne Durfee from Special Olympics Nevada stopped by Morning Break to talk about the event this weekend. The theme for 2022 is “Traveling the World for Special Olympics” and costumes are encouraged. There will even be prizes for the best individual and group costumes!

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Round Hill Pines Beach Resort and the event lasts through the morning. Participants must raise a minimum of $125. If you don’t want to take the plunge, you can register as a ‘chicken.’ You’ll be excused from plunging but will still be able to enjoy the plunge experience.

All the money raised goes to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.

Click here for more information. Or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

