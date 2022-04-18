Celebrate the world and all its resources at Reno Earth Day 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organizers, Heather Howell and Susan Fairfield, from Reno Earth Day stopped by Morning Break to talk about the upcoming event Sunday, April 24 at Idlewild Park.

This family-friendly event is from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spend the entire day exploring the many educational exhibits, kids’ activities, live performances and a host of festive food selections. Collect raffle tickets by riding your bike to the park and bringing your own reusable water bottle.

Although there is no public parking within the park itself, there is free parking in the Reno High School Parking lot - only one block away with an RTC Park and Ride running from the Courthouse parking lot downtown.

This is the first Reno Earth Day since 2019.

For more information, follow Reno Earth Day on Facebook and Instagram.

