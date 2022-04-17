Walty has longest outing by Nevada starter this season as Wolf Pack cruises by Air Force 14-7

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada scored in each of the first six innings, including a four-run second, running away from Air Force, 14-7, to capture the third game of the weekend series.

Pat Caulfield drove in Nevada’s first three runs, leading off the game with a solo shot to left, then adding a two-run double to make it 3-0 in the second.

Caulfield was one of three Wolf Pack players to drive in three runs on the day, being joined by Joshua Zamora and Anthony Flores. Flores, who went 3-for-5, added a two-run triple in the second as the Pack took control at 5-0.

Tyler Bosetti and Dario Gomez went back-to-back in the fourth, upping the Pack lead to 7-0. Gomez finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs driven in.

That was more than enough support for Nevada starter Cam Walty, who cruised through eight innings to even his season mark at 3-3. Walty held the Falcons hitless through the first four innings, and finished the day giving up just three runs on four hits, with seven strikeouts.

Paul Skenes was the only Falcon batter with more than one hit, Saturday, finishing 2-for-2. Air Force would score four times in the ninth to account for the final score.

Nevada also announced Saturday that Tuesday’s (April 19) midweek game against Saint Mary’s has been moved to a 2 p.m. first pitch at Peccole Park.

