SoCal: Police search for violent offender who fled halfway house

This April 13, 2022 booking photo released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office...
This April 13, 2022 booking photo released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18. Authorities said the Southern California man released early from prison five years after stabbing his mother to death is again the subject of a police manhunt. Souzer removed his electronic monitoring bracelet Wednesday, April 13, 2022, within hours of being moved to a halfway house from the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, Calif., according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Souzer is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.(Orange County District Attorney's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Southern California man released early from prison five years after stabbing his mother to death is again the subject of a police manhunt.

The District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Ike Nicholas Souzer removed his electronic monitoring bracelet Wednesday within hours of being moved to a halfway house in Orange County.

Souzer had been released that day from a maximum security jail.

The prosecutor’s office described Souzer as an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal.”

His grandmother tells the LA Times she was told a judge decided to release him early “to give him a chance.” Souzer had previously escaped from Orange County Juvenile Hall while awaiting trial in 2019.

