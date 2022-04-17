SoCal: Police search for violent offender who fled halfway house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Southern California man released early from prison five years after stabbing his mother to death is again the subject of a police manhunt.

The District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Ike Nicholas Souzer removed his electronic monitoring bracelet Wednesday within hours of being moved to a halfway house in Orange County.

Souzer had been released that day from a maximum security jail.

The prosecutor’s office described Souzer as an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal.”

His grandmother tells the LA Times she was told a judge decided to release him early “to give him a chance.” Souzer had previously escaped from Orange County Juvenile Hall while awaiting trial in 2019.

