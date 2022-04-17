Kick-off to summer event hosted by Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows hosted its Kick-off to Summer Bar-B-Que event Saturday evening. Parents and kids were welcomed into the facility to get kids registered for summer camp while enjoying some burgers, hot dogs, games, bounce houses and more.

”If you’re looking for somewhere that you really want your child to be enriched and be cared for as a member of the community this is the place to be. Its not a daycare where you drop your kid off and they play for a couple hours and you pick them up, we have a curriculum and we have a great program for all of our kids, and we just want everyone to succeed and become the best versions of themselves,“ said Amber Seifert of the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

The organization is also hiring to add more youth counselors/summer camp counselors, for more information: https://bgctm.org/

