Inaugural Can Am Classics hockey game in support of Justin Hope Foundation

This is the first in what is expected to be an annual fundraiser for the JUSTin Hope Foundation.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:18 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada was held at Reno Ice on Saturday afternoon. All for local non-profit, the Justin Hope Foundation, dedicated to helping families affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from ticket sales are going to help the non-profit continue its work in our community, like training first responders on how to better handle high-pressure situations with our special needs community.

“We did this Friday night and we’re doing it Saturday afternoon, we were sold out both days, so that’s just a huge impression on us, and the support that we have from the community to come out and support the Justin Hope Foundation and what we stand for, and what we’re doing, and how we’re trying to help the community, and how we’re trying to help people like my son Justin,” said Art Reitz, co-founder of the Justin Hope Foundation.

April is Autism Awareness Month, the Justin Hope Foundation is named after Justin Reitz, Art’s 19-year-old son who has autism. The non-profit was founded in 2011 when Art and his wife wanted to create support for other families like theirs. Attendees got to watch Justin drop the game puck and Scheels presented the non-profit with a check to match the amount raised by ticket sales.

To learn more about the Justin Hope Foundation, click here.

