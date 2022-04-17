City of Reno hosts community cleanup at Virginia Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The city of Reno hosted a community cleanup event, Saturday morning at Virginia Lake. Councilmember Jenny Brekhus, in partnership with Waste Management, invited the community out in an effort to keep neighborhoods clean and let residents get rid of unwanted items.

”We had some rain this morning, rain or shine, we’re out here...but really its an opportunity to get out here with our neighbors and just clean up the area and just beautify our neighborhoods and help each other out,“ Noemi Gomez Martinez, Community Liason for the city of Reno.

The next community cleanup is on Saturday, April 23 at Dick Taylor Park and next month, on May 7 at Depoali Middle School in south Reno, both cleanups are from 9 am to 12 pm.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.