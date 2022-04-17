Advertisement

Christians mark Easter in Jerusalem; plus Easter Week photo gallery

Orthodox Christian clergy marks Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where...
Orthodox Christian clergy marks Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and resurrected, in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)(Oded Balilty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, to observe the Easter holiday.

Thousands of people participated on Sunday in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades.

