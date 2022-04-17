Advertisement

BLM offers tour of Fallon corral for wild horses and burros

The Bureau of Land Management Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management is offering the public a tour of its Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon on May 13 at 10 a.m.

The two-hour tour via wagon can have up to 20 people.

To register and to get driving directions, call 775-475-2222.

It is a privately owned and operated corral. Visitors can see wild horses recently gathered from Nevada and Oregon.

The Indian Lakes Corral can hold up to 7,600 wild horses or burros, the BLM said in a statement. It is 320 acres with 75 holding pens, each measuring 70,000 square feet, that will safely hold about 100 horses.

“The BLM’s Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program Team recently visited the Indian Lakes off-range corral,” John Neill, BLM supervisory facility operations manager, said in a statement. “BLM takes pride in the welfare of wild horses and burros in regard to humane care and treatment within our off-range holding facilities and I encourage all who are interested to sign up for this public tour to see the facility, animals and the care that is provided for them.”

Animals at the Indian Lakes Corral can be adopted or purchased at off-site adoption and sale events and through the BLM’s Online Corral website.

More information on upcoming events and opportunities.

