Aces jump out to early lead but watch it disappear in 18-8 loss to River Cats

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:51 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Drew Ellis, Matt Davidson and Stone Garrett each recorded homers in an 18-8 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (7-4).

Drew Ellis kickstarted the Reno Aces (5-6) offense with a 432-foot two-run shot in the bottom of the first. In the very next at-bat, Matt Davidson belted a 437-foot solo homer over the left field video board for a 3-0 lead.

Stone Garrett tied the game at four with a frozen rope solo homer to the Aces bullpen in the bottom of the third.

Ryne Nelson (0-1) takes the loss after allowing seven earned runs, six hits and struck out three batters in four innings of work.

Eight out of the nine batters in Reno’s lineup recorded a hit.

The Aces set a season-high for extra-base hits in a single game with eight against Sacramento.

Aces Notables:

  • Drew Ellis: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R.
  • Matt Davidson: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.
  • Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI.
  • Stuart Fairchild : 2-for-4, 2B.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with two, six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. They begin with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

