SPCA looking for a new home. . . for someone else

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Her business card reads ‘Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

Jill Vacchino Dobbs is responsible for the non-profit’s animal shelter on spectrum boulevard north of town, but these days she spends much of her time acting as a commercial property broker, looking for a new home for someone else.

If she doesn’t find one, Reno Iron Works will be knocking down a hillside and moving in next door. That--she says--can’t happen.

“It’s threatening the very existence of my organization because if we can’t do this important work we’re not going to get the funding from our donors and from the foundations that support us because we do this important work. “

She’s quick to add she places no blame on the steel company or its owner Bill Pelter. He has a business to run and needs to move from his current location about a mile away.

“There is no good guy-bad guy here. We’re both desperately trying to find an alternative.”

Indeed, he supports animal welfare. his constant companion is a rescue dog. He told us the location between the shelter and the regional training center seemed to make sense and he’s hearing about the potential problems late in the game.

He’s not alone.

The development team he hired saw no issues. Neither did the Reno city planner, who reviewed the project and concluded “The proposed development is compatible with surrounding zoning and uses.” Their report to the planning commission notes the training center was contacted and had no objections.

Incredibly, no one gave notice to the shelter.

“That is a legal requirement for this kind of grading,” says Dobbs. “It has to be compatible with existing uses.”

The problem--she says--is the noise and commotion of construction and operation of the metal fabrication plant will have a big impact on the health and adoptability of the already stressed dogs and cats in the shelter’s care.

“For our volunteers walking shy dogs down the street that they’ve spent weeks building trust with and all of a sudden a giant semi with metal beams on it comes driving past, that dog will pancake. That volunteer will have to start all over building trust..”

Denied the ability to raise those concerns and others early in the process, the SPCA is now scrambling to find somewhere else for Reno Iron Works to move.

“We are trying to launch a community-wide campaign to help find an alternative site. I even asked the city council to help us with all of the contacts they have in our community.”

She’s looking for leads. She has 30 days and the clock is ticking.

