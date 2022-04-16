Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak has launched the Home Means Nevada program, which leverages $500 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to create more affordable housing in Nevada.

The Nevada Legislature also approved spending $250 million to start the program.

People can make pre-applications for the proposed homes through May 15 at https://nevadarecovers.com.

Nevada’s increasing population and the pandemic have exacerbated housing shortages and rising home and rental prices in the state, The Associated Press reported.

The initiative’s goal is to lower housing costs, help people stay in their homes and invest in construction jobs, Sisolak said.

With the help of developers, the program aims to build up to 1,700 affordable housing units across Nevada and fix up housing for about 7,000 seniors so they can stay in their homes.

“This is such an enormous problem,” Sisolak said. “You can’t solve it in a day or week (or) in a year. But we’re making huge inroads and we’re going to continue along that path.”

Sisolak made the announcement Thursday and was joined by Adrianne Todman, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development deputy secretary; U.S. Reps Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford; Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro; and Nevada State Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager, among others.

“Through Home Means Nevada, we are making investments that will provide housing that is more affordable, accessible, and longer-lasting for nearly 13,000 households – including veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities,” Titus said in a statement released by the state. “I’m proud to have championed efforts to change the formula and secure an additional $1 billion in the American Rescue Plan making initiatives like Home Means Nevada possible.”

The project’s name comes from the official state song.

