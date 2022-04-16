Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada evened the four-game series with Air Force Friday, capturing a high-scoring 14-12 contest at Peccole Park.

Landon Wallace hustled out a potential double-play ball in the bottom of the eighth, beating the throw to first which allowed Jacob Stinson to score the go-ahead run. After Josh Zamora’s single, Anthony Flores delivered an RBI double to tack on the insurance run as Wallace came across.

Kade Morris pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save of the season, as the Pack improved to 10-6 in Mountain West play and 17-15 overall.

The teams combined to use 11 pitchers Friday, as neither starter went more than four innings. Nevada led 4-3 after the third inning, and brought reliever Joshua Romero in for starter Peyton Stumbo to start the fourth, while Air Force starter Jake Sansing lasted just four frames, giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits.

The Falcons (15-17, 5-8 MW) jumped on Romero for five runs in the fourth, capitalizing on a one-out fielding error to load the bases for Sam Kulasingam. Kulasingam’s ensuing grand slam put the Falcons up 8-4.

From there it became a tit-for-tat game. Nevada answered Kulasingam’s grand slam with two in the bottom half, getting an RBI double from Zamora and a run-scoring single from Flores, then got four more in the fifth to take a 10-9 lead.

Flores had another solid day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs, capping it with a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh which made it 12-12. Zamora drove in two runs and was one of six Nevada players to score two runs in the contest.

That home run was set up by Air Force tying it up at 10-10 on a Brayden Altorfer single in the sixth, then taking a two-run lead on Kulasingam’s second homer of the day. Kulasingam finished the day 4-for-5, driving in six runs for Air Force (15-17, 5-8 MW).

But Nevada, thanks to Flores’ long ball, got to Falcons reliever Doyle Gehring, who fell to 0-2 while giving up four runs on five hits over the seventh and eighth innings. For the Pack, Tyler Cochran pitched a scoreless eighth to get the win and improve to 3-2.

The teams play the third game of the series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peccole Park.

