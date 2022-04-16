Manogue grad Scolari doubling up as quarterback, wide receiver for Wolf Pack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Drew Scolari is all about the team. It’s why the lifelong quarterback has sacrificed some of those reps to fill in a need at wide receiver.

“I have such a pride for this team and this community,” said Scolari, a sophomore from Bishop Manogue High School. “If I’m playing another position and helping this team win ... I’m willing to do it.”

Head coach Ken Wilson simply says Scolari is “too good of an athlete to have on the sidelines.”

“He can really handle a lot of football,” said Wilson. “We like it that way.”

Scolari is the grandson of Hall of Fame Nevada coach Chris Ault, who is still present at most of the Wolf Pack’s practices.

“He cares about this program more than anyone I know,” said Scolari. “I’m sure it’s special for him to see me out there. It’s special for me to do it.”

Watch the video above to hear from Scolari and Coach Wilson. Nevada’s Spring Game - the Battle Born Showdown - is Saturday, April 23rd at 6 p.m. from Mackay Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.