Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.(Courtesy of family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder.

Grantville officers who arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8 discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, along with his wife and grandson.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen. Authorities did not release additional information about Muse’s arrest.

