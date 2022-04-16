‘Hoops for Hope:’ Charity basketball game supports cancer foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The McQueen High School gym was packed for a showdown on the hardwood Friday night.

Teachers and staff from McQueen and Reno High Schools faced off to raise money for Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, the nonprofit that helped Landen Smith in his fight against cancer.

“It’s a great cause and I’m glad we get to this tonight,” said Smith.

Throughout most of 2020, Smith who is a senior battled a rare form of cancer.

This year’s matchup is to celebrate him.

“Landen is like a huge part of this school and we wanted to do something to honor him after all this hardship so we honor the Northern Nevada Cancer Foundation,” said Kailey Whalen, senior at McQueen.

“Almost every month was another gift, another present, another note of encouragement, everything just to keep us going,” said Landen. “They help many families just like me.”

According to the foundation’s website, one out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before the age of 20.

Tickets were $5 and all proceeds went to the organization.

“Tonight we exceeded our goal, which was $5,200,” said Kelly Stoll, program services manager at NNCCF.

Although the game was for charity, the teams left it all on the floor. At the end, McQueen won the game 62 to 45.

A full-circle moment for Smith.

If you would like to donate to NNCCF, click here.

