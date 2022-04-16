Advertisement

High school students can get a culinary scholarship for a dairy-based recipe

Nevada Dairy Farmers and the Dairy Council of Nevada graphic
Nevada Dairy Farmers and the Dairy Council of Nevada graphic(Nevada Dairy Farmers and the Dairy Council of Nevada)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Dairy Farmers & the Dairy Council of Nevada are awarding $20,000 in culinary scholarships to Nevada high school seniors.

Students create dairy-focused recipes and the top four creators compete in a cookoff in June.

Students complete an application, submit proof of acceptance or enrollment in a culinary program, answer questions regarding their career aspirations, the culinary arts field and dairy-related topics, and create a dairy-based recipe with a photo of the dish.

Applicants must be high school seniors who are legal residents of Nevada, 17 years old or older, and are, or will be, enrolled in a culinary program at a university, college, community college, culinary school or vocational school.

Applications can be submitted online or mailed by midnight on May 13.

The four finalists will be required to make their recipes within an hour and will be judged based on presentation and recipe requirements.

The winner will be announced June 1, World Milk Day. First place gets $10,000, second place gets $5,000 and third and fourth places each get $2,500.

More information: https://nevadamilk.com/dairy-in-schools/nevada-dairy-farmers-culinary-scholarship/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Saul Ramos
Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure

Latest News

A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute
Wallace's RBI fielder's choice in 8th pushes Wolf Pack ahead for good
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th