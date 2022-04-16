High school students can get a culinary scholarship for a dairy-based recipe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Dairy Farmers & the Dairy Council of Nevada are awarding $20,000 in culinary scholarships to Nevada high school seniors.

Students create dairy-focused recipes and the top four creators compete in a cookoff in June.

Students complete an application, submit proof of acceptance or enrollment in a culinary program, answer questions regarding their career aspirations, the culinary arts field and dairy-related topics, and create a dairy-based recipe with a photo of the dish.

Applicants must be high school seniors who are legal residents of Nevada, 17 years old or older, and are, or will be, enrolled in a culinary program at a university, college, community college, culinary school or vocational school.

Applications can be submitted online or mailed by midnight on May 13.

The four finalists will be required to make their recipes within an hour and will be judged based on presentation and recipe requirements.

The winner will be announced June 1, World Milk Day. First place gets $10,000, second place gets $5,000 and third and fourth places each get $2,500.

More information: https://nevadamilk.com/dairy-in-schools/nevada-dairy-farmers-culinary-scholarship/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.