Groundbreaking ceremony for Ballpark Apartments in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A groundbreaking ceremony, Friday afternoon to usher in new housing in downtown. Brand new apartment homes are going to be just across the street to the home field of the Reno Aces.

Mayor Hillary Schieve and members of the Reno City Council were joined by the Aces’ owner, Herb Simon, and the developers with Pacific Development, who are working on the project.

“This is really an exciting time for downtown Reno, I always say, you know, you’re not going to recognize it in three years, there’s a lot of transformation happening...and when you turn on the lights, we know it becomes safer, it becomes vibrant, people want to be down here, and for so long our downtown really really needed some serious attention and you’re finally seeing it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve, City of Reno.

Construction crews are currently working now on the brand new luxury apartments, set to open by spring of 2024.

“This really is a culmination of Herb Simon’s ‘Live Work Play’ vision which started with bringing the Reno Aces, downtown,” said Sean Murphy, with Pacific Development.

Once completed, the Ballpark Apartments will offer 369 units, ranging from studio homes all the way up to two bedroom homes. Community areas include a rooftop deck, bar-b-que areas, lounge seating and more.

”The environment here is going to change for the better, its going to be more friendly, more people, more excitement, and everyone’s welcome at our stadium,“ said Herb Simon, Owner of the Reno Aces.

The project also includes 90 parking spaces for Greater Nevada Field.

The Ballpark Apartments is the first of two projects Pacific Development is working on in the downtown area, both of which are part of efforts to revitalize Reno’s downtown community.

