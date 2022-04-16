DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Newly filed court documents in a deadly downtown Sacramento shooting reveal that three of the six who died were involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout.

At least one of them fired a weapon while another boasted before the killing about shooting rival members.

The information was contained in documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members. The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings. The April 3 shootout wounded a dozen others.

