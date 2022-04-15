Spectacular planet alignment this Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When most of us star gaze, it’s done as the sun sets or late at night.

But there’s a planetary parade that shouldn’t be missed this Sunday--involving four planets which seem to align with one another.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be seen to the east---but this time it’s just before sunrise.

“So, we are all on a big flat plate going around the sun,” says Paul McFarlane, Director of the Fleischmann Planetarium. “So that causes us to see them on that one line,” he says.

Of course they aren’t all on one line, the planets all rotate around the sun at different speeds. This is an occasion where the planets appear to be in an alignment; but they are billions of miles apart.

Those miles however won’t prevent you from seeing the phenomenon either through the naked eye, or with some optic assistance.

“Venus will be the brightest celestial object out there,” says McFarlane. “Followed by Jupiter the next brightest. Then you’ve got that red dot, which is Mars, and you’ve got Saturn. And if you want to point a telescope at it you can see the rings,” he says.

McFarlane says it all starts to take place at 4:00 in the morning on Sunday April 17, 2022.

These days there are plenty of apps available on smart devices which will help guide the star gazer to the right part of the sky.

By the end of April, the planets will get closer and brighter.

But it won’t end there. Mercury will join the parade of planets totaling five planets in alignment.

That conjunction will happen in June.

