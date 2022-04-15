Man found guilty in murder of Northern California deputy

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of an Eldorado County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 22, shot and killed Deputy Brian Ishmael on October 23, 2019 during an alleged robbery at a marijuana grow in Somerset.

The sheriff’s office said the property owner, Christopher Ross, called 911 shortly after midnight and falsely claimed he saw several unknown individuals in his marijuana grow. Ross did not inform law enforcement that Vasquez-Orozco and another man, Ramiro Morales, were living in his grow and were armed with a firearm.

Deputy Ishmael and three other deputies responded. Vasquez-Orozco opened fire on the deputies and a shootout ensued. After firing multiple shots, Vasquez-Orozco ran from the grow, then returned and ambushed the deputies, the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Ishmael was shot four times. Vasquez-Orozco also shot and wounded Deputy Joshua Tasabia.

Morales was convicted of a felony violation of Accessory after the fact. Ross was convicted of felony Voluntary Manslaughter, and Possession of Marijuana for Sale. The marijuana plants on Ross’ property had a street value of $250,000 to $500,000.

From left Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 20, Romiro Bravo Morales- 22, and Christopher Garry Ross, 47. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office photos. (KOLO)

“Hopefully the guilty verdicts in this case help the victims, their family, and this community feel that justice has been served and help to continue the healing process from this horrific event,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson. “The guilty verdict does not bring Deputy Ishmael back to his heartbroken family, but it sends a message that those who bring dangerous drug activity to El Dorado County and endanger law enforcement and the public, will not go unpunished.”

Deputy Ishmael was 37 years old. He was a 4-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and served as a Police Officer for the Placerville Police Department from 2013-2015. Deputy Ishmael left behind a wife, three children, his parents and sister, and a large family of law enforcement colleagues.

“What I said at the time of this callous murder remains true today, we lost one of our heroes. We owe Deputy Brian Ishmael and his family our gratitude and so much more. The least they deserve is justice and I want to thank the jury who delivered that today,” said El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Joe Alexander and Deputy District Attorney Nora Hall. The lead Investigator on the case was Detective John Conley.

Vasquez-Orozco will be sentenced May 13, 2022.

