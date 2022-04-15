Advertisement

Man convicted in 2013 Tahoe killing gets 50 years to life

(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A man who remained at large for seven years before he was arrested and convicted of fatally shooting a gas station clerk at Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Sean Thomas Donohoe was sentenced to the maximum term in El Dorado County court for the fatal shooting of Manpreet Singh in South Lake Tahoe, California. Manpreet was a recent immigrant from his native of India.

The DA’s office posted a video about the crime in 2017 in an effort to jump start the cold-case investigation. It paid off with a tip that helped lead investigators to Donohoe in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Saul Ramos
Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure

Latest News

A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute
Nevada Dairy Farmers and the Dairy Council of Nevada graphic
High school students can get a culinary scholarship for a dairy-based recipe
Wallace's RBI fielder's choice in 8th pushes Wolf Pack ahead for good
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th