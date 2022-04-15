Easter celebrations happening this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to fill those Easter baskets, there are a lot of events happening this weekend for the whole family.

Starting on Saturday, Life Church will be hosting the Great Egg Race at 9 a.m. There will be food, crafts, a bouncy house, and egg hunts for all ages. Also happening at 9 a.m. is the Easter Egg Dash at Hope Community Church.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum will be having its Egg-stra Special Express Saturday and Sunday From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. where kids can color and hop on a train.

Andelin Family Farms will have their Spring Festival followed by an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. See baby goats, lambs, and calves on Saturday and Sunday.

Happening on Sunday, Red Hawk Golf and Resort will be hosting an Easter brunch starting at 8:30 a.m. Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire will be hosting an egg hunt in Minden at 9 a.m. Bundox Bocce will have a family day all day on Sunday.

There are a lot of events happening, so this weekend is the perfect time to hop until you drop.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.