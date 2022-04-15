8-year-old kidney transplant recipient will run the bases at Reno Aces game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces and Donor Network West are teaming up in support of organ donation.

An 8-year-old kidney transplant recipient from Nevada will run the bases at the 2022 season’s first ‘Home Run for Life’ game Friday, April 15.

Jehudiel Mendoza acts like any other child his age, jumping, smiling and full of energy, but it wasn’t always that way.

When he turned two years old, his mother received a call that changed their lives.

“Me dice que mi niño estaba con temperatura,” [He told me my son had a temperature] said Jehudiel’s mom Maria Moreno.

Feeling something was wrong, she took him to the doctor, where he ended up battling a severe bacterial infection.

“Era otro niño, ya no era el mismo porque estaba todo hinchado,” [He didn’t look like my son, he wasn’t the same because his body was swollen] said Moreno.

For the next four years, Jehudiel underwent dialysis treatments, a medically induced coma, and had fingers and part of his foot amputated.

“Pues yo no me quería despegar de él, los doctores me hacian a fuerza que me fuera,” [I didn’t want to leave his side, the doctors would force me to leave].

In December 2020, she got the best phone call yet.

“Nos dijeron que ya tenian un riñon para Jehudiel,” [They told us they had a kidney for Jehudiel] said Moreno.

He got a kidney transplant surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in California, and Moreno says his recovery has been phenomenal.

Jehudiel is not self-conscious about his scars. He was eager to show KOLO 8 News Now his Spiderman prosthetic.

“To see Jehudiel run the bases at Greater Nevada Field will be so powerful for his family and the community to witness – it’s not something he would have been able to do without his kidney transplant,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West.

Moreno encourages others to consider organ donation and give the gift of life to others like Jehudiel.

“Es como dar vida o esperanza a otra persona,” [It’s like giving life or hope to somebody else].

The 8-year-old’s family is now trying to catch up financially. If you would like to help, call Maria Moreno at (775) 870-3321.

