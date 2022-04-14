Video captures shots fired into parked vehicle in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Susanville Police Department released a video Wednesday of a person firing several shots Monday into an unoccupied vehicle in the northwest part of Susanville. A viewer must be logged into Facebook to see it.

No one was injured but several bullets hit the vehicle, police said.

It happened Monday about 10:14 a.m. in the parking lot of 870 Joaquin St., the Elder Springs Apartments, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the subject or who has information about the case is asked to call Susanville police at 530-257-5603.

