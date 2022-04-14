Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Six Union Pacific rail cars derailed on the train tracks in the industrial section in Sparks on Thursday morning.

It happened on the railroad tracks near Stanford Way at about 10 a.m.

Several are car haulers with vehicles still in them.

A Union Pacific spokesman said there were no injuries and cleanup is underway.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.