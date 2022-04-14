Advertisement

Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.(Wade Barnett/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Six Union Pacific rail cars derailed on the train tracks in the industrial section in Sparks on Thursday morning.

It happened on the railroad tracks near Stanford Way at about 10 a.m.

Several are car haulers with vehicles still in them.

A Union Pacific spokesman said there were no injuries and cleanup is underway.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Saul Ramos
Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure

Latest News

Wallace's RBI fielder's choice in 8th pushes Wolf Pack ahead for good
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Charity basketball game helps support cancer foundation
‘Hoops for Hope:’ Charity basketball game supports cancer foundation
Lake Tahoe Easter
Lake Tahoe Easter Festivities