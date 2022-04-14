Man charged with possession of child pornography

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man released from prison following a child sexual assault conviction in 2004 is now facing new charges of possession of child pornography.

Robert Gupton, 51, was arrested April 14, 2022 following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of a transmission of possible child sexual abuse material.

Through their investigation over several months, detectives identified Gupton as the suspect.

Gupton has been booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on one count of possession of visual pornography of a person under 16, a felony, and one count of lifetime supervision sex offender violation, a felony.

In 2004, Gupton pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and was sentenced to prison.

Gupton was released from prison in 2014 and began lifetime supervision by The Nevada State Police Division of Parole and Probation.

