Researchers find no link between lockdowns and COVID-19 deaths

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Researchers found no link between lockdown policies enacted in many states during the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in deaths related to the virus. The study by the National Bureau of Economic Research looked at how each state fared during the pandemic in terms of the death rate, economic impact, and education impact.

In the working paper, data for deaths was adjusted to account for the average age of the population of each state. Economic rankings were determined based on unemployment data. The education rankings were based on the number on in-person classroom days lost.

Utah took the top spot in the overall rankings, placing in the top 10 in all three categories. New Jersey ranked last in the nation.

Nevada ranked 44th due largely to the severe economic impact the pandemic had on the tourism industry, and the closure of school campuses across the state.

California ranked 47th in the nation. It ranked 50th among states in in-person learning day losses, coming in ahead of only the District of Columbia.

The study’s authors concluded shutting down businesses and schools did not lead to better health outcomes saying there was “no apparent relationship between reduced economic activity during the pandemic and our composite mortality measure.”

