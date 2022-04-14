Public asked to suggest landmarks for Lake Tahoe version of Monopoly

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lake Tahoe edition of the MONOPOLY board game is coming in winter 2023 and its creator asks the public to nominate landmarks and establishments to be included in the game.

Instead of being focused on Atlantic City, it will feature Lake Tahoe’s historic landmarks, natural destinations and summertime favorites. The Lake Tahoe board also includes customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to pay homage to the region.

Game maker Top Trumps USA will make the game under license from Hasbro.

People can email their suggestions to laketahoe@toptrumps.com. Top Trumps USA said submissions will be closely reviewed, tallied and considered throughout the board creation.

“Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, with picture-perfect beaches, world-class ski resorts, and countless beloved historical and cultural sites,” Top Trumps representative Aaron Green said in a statement. “Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their region.”

It will be sold at places like CVS and Amazon, the company said.

The company currently lists nine versions of local Monopoly games on its website for places like Brooklyn and Manhattan Beach. They sell for $40.

Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition (KOLO)

