Advertisement

Opt-out mail-in ballots deadline approaching

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April 15th is the last day to opt-out of mail-in ballots for registered voters. Any registered voter can take to the polls or vote by mail, but if you don’t want to receive a mail-in ballot now is the time to update your voting options.

This year, Nevada has become a mail-in ballot state where every voter will get a mail-in ballot for future elections.

If you rather vote in person, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters must receive an opt-out request sixty days before election day. This applies to any primary or general election. Voters can go to nvsos.gov/votersearch for voting options and look up their registration.

Bethany Drysdale the Communications Program Manager with Washoe County mentioned,

“Every voter will get that mail-in ballot, but if you don’t want to use it and you want to vote in person, that is perfectly fine. You can bring your ballot with you and surrender it at the time, that will help us keep our records up to date. You can choose it’s about making it the most accessible easy way for any voter to vote, Drysdale said.

For more information from the Registrar of Voters, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges

Latest News

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto meets with local law enforcement to discuss community needs and...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto meets with local law enforcement to discuss community needs
KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond talks with viewers about a new series called 'What Matters to...
‘What Matters to You’ series launch
Carla Cabral sits at a table after disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee...
Protester glues hand to table during California hearing
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosts campaign kick-off event
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosts campaign kick-off event